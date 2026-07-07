Portugal coach Martinez to leave after World Cup exit to Spain

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 6 - Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said he was leaving his role after Spain beat his side 1-0 in the World Cup last-16 on Monday, calling the defeat the end of a cycle for the team.

• Martinez said his contract ended on Monday and Portugal's football leadership now had the chance to appoint a new coach.

• The Spaniard said he had come to Portugal to win the World Cup and saw no point in continuing after failing to achieve that target.

• Portugal's exit also means their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement after a long international career.

• Martinez praised 41-year-old Ronaldo as an exemplary captain and thanked him for his contribution to Portugal, while avoiding further comment on the player's future. REUTERS