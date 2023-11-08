Porto win over 10-man Antwerp boosts Champions League hopes

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v Royal Antwerp - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 7, 2023 FC Porto's Pepe celebrates scoring their second goal with Stephen Eustaquio REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v Royal Antwerp - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 7, 2023 Royal Antwerp's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp is shown a red card by referee Maurizio Mariani REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v Royal Antwerp - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 7, 2023 FC Porto's Francisco Conceicao shoots at goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v Royal Antwerp - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 7, 2023 FC Porto's Andre Franco in action with Royal Antwerp's Michel-Ange Balikwisha REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v Royal Antwerp - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 7, 2023 Royal Antwerp's Michel-Ange Balikwisha in action with FC Porto's Diogo Costa REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
PORTO, Portugal - FC Porto stayed on course for a place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 home victory over 10-man Royal Antwerp thanks to Evanilson’s first half penalty and veteran Pepe’s late header in the Group H clash on Tuesday.

Brazilian Evanilson, who had netted a hat-trick when Porto beat the Belgians 4-1 away in their previous Champions League clash last month, tucked away a 32nd minute penalty after a clumsy foul by Gyrano Kerk on Stephen Eustaquio.

Porto dominated the game after Antwerp midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp was sent off seven minutes into the second half.

However, despite their numerical superiority, Porto had to wait until one minute into stoppage time for their second goal, headed home by the 40-year-old Pepe.

The result sees Porto move level on nine points with leaders Barcelona, with both sides three points ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk who stunned the Catalans1-0 earlier on Tuesday.

Antwerp’s fourth successive defeat means they no chance of a top two finish, even with two matches left to play. REUTERS

