Straitstimes.com header logo

Port Vale cause FA Cup shock to reach quarter-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

BURSLEM, England, March 8 - Third-tier strugglers Port Vale pulled off the shock of the FA Cup fifth round to beat Premier League Sunderland 1-0 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 on Sunday.

Ben Waine's 28th-minute goal proved enough to clinch a famous victory for the Vale Park club who are in danger of being relegated from League One this season.

There was another surprise, albeit a milder one, earlier on Sunday as Premier League Fulham were beaten 1-0 at home by second-tier Southampton.

Southampton became the first non Premier League club to reach the quarter-finals of this season's competition thanks to a late penalty by substitute Ross Stewart after Finn Azaz was brought down in the area by Joachim Andersen.

They were later joined by Port Vale who stunned Sunderland with a gritty display on a threadbare pitch.

Sunderland, mid-table in the Premier League and 57 places higher than League One bottom club Port Vale, were pedestrian against their fired-up hosts and paid the penalty.

Waine headed in after Sunderland failed to clear a corner and the hosts deservedly held on despite some late pressure.

The 24-year-old New Zealand international had also scored the winner against second-tier Bristol City in midweek in a delayed fourth-round tie.

"We are on a bit of a roll at the moment," Waine said. "I know it wasn't pretty to watch but we dug in so hard and I think we deserved it. We lose this pitch here and we played to the conditions. We defended for our lives."

Former winners Southampton are back in the quarter-finals having reached there in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and they thoroughly deserved to see off a lacklustre Fulham.

Even before Stewart's stoppage-time penalty, Fulham keeper Benjamin Lecomte had been forced into saves from Azaz and Tom Fellows as the visitors played the better football.

Southampton and Port Vale join a powerful-looking quartet already through to the last eight with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the hat for the quarter-finals.

Fifth-round action continues on Sunday with Leeds United at home to Norwich City. West Ham United play Brentford on Monday. REUTERS

See more on

FA Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.