Police say 59 injured after fans riot at Colombian cup final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 19 - Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez said there would be consequences for those who attended Wednesday's Colombia Cup final to "generate violence" ‍after ​59 people were injured, including seven ‍police officers, in clashes between rival fans.

Violence broke out after Atletico Nacional ​defeated ​Medellin rival Deportivo Independiente Medellin 1-0 in the second leg of the Copa Colombia final at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

Local police ‍commander William Castano told news channel Teleantioquia that officers had ​seized weapons, flares and ⁠fireworks from fans during checks at the stadium.

“It was necessary to apply the graduated use of force, to help prevent the occupation of the ​pitch by the fans, to control outbreaks of public order disturbances and to ‌guarantee the safety of ​citizens attending the event," Castano added.

Mayor Gutierrez said on social media that the majority of fans at the stadium were there to watch football but a group of "misfits" were intent on violence.

"Anyone who went to the stadium to attack, destroy, or incite ‍fear will be held accountable under the law. We will ​not allow a few to damage what belongs to everyone," he ​wrote.

"For years we've been a beacon of ‌peaceful football in our country and throughout Latin America.

"What a disappointment." REUTERS