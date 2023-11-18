Poland and Czech Republic share spoils in Euro qualifier

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Poland v Czech Republic - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland - November 17, 2023 Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek in action with Poland's Adam Buksa REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

WARSAW, Poland - Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek cancelled out a first-half opener by Poland's Jakub Piotrowski to earn an 1-1 away draw in their Euro 2024 Group E qualifier on Friday, with both the Czechs and Moldova still able to seal qualification.

Poland took the lead in the 38th minute through Piotrowski, who netted from close range for his debut goal in his second appearance for the national team.

Midfielder Soucek equalized for Czech Republic after the break with a low shot towards the far post, prompting Poland to search for a winner but despite some good chances, the hosts were unable to regain the lead.

The Czechs are second on 12 points, two points behind leaders Albania -- who qualified with a 1-1 draw away to Moldova earlier on Friday -- and one point ahead of third-placed Poland.

They can seal their eighth successive appearance at the Euro finals on Monday when they host Moldova, in fourth on 10 points, needing at least a draw.

Poland, who played their final qualifying match in their bid to make a fifth consecutive Euro finals, still have a chance to see their fate decided in the playoffs. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top