Points to prove for all of Nations League final four

ENSCHEDE – Aiming to follow in the footsteps of Portugal and France, four of Europe’s strongest sides will battle to win the third edition of the Uefa Nations League this week.

Hosts the Netherlands face Croatia in Rotterdam on Wednesday in the first semi-final, while Spain and Italy clash in Enschede on Thursday, ahead of Sunday’s final.

None of the “final four” have won a trophy in over a decade, except for Italy – although the Euro 2020 champions have plenty to prove themselves after failing to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The two-yearly tournament began in 2018, giving European nations more competitive fixtures instead of international friendlies, with the four group winners of the strongest “A” tier reaching the final four.

Quarter-finalists in Qatar, the Netherlands’ last success came in the 1988 European Championship.

“We can write history,” said coach Ronald Koeman, who replaced Louis van Gaal following the World Cup.

“It was always about a European Championship or World Cup, but now the Nations League has been added.

“They are still talking about 1988, when there were eight teams (in the tournament). That says it all.”

Koeman was at the helm when the Netherlands finished runners-up to Portugal in the first Nations League Finals, in 2019.

The coach, who later departed to take over at Barcelona but returned in January, hopes home advantage can spur his team on, adding: “The players will push themselves and perform better as a team.”

Netherlands got the better of Belgium, Poland and Wales in Group A4 to reach the Finals.

In their way lie Croatia, who proved their mettle in Qatar by knocking out favourites Brazil and ultimately finishing third.