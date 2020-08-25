Pogba set for contract talks with United: Agent

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will soon begin talks with the club over a new contract and will not be leaving in the current transfer window, his agent Mino Raiola has confirmed.

The France international has frequently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since rejoining the Premier League club from Juventus in 2016.

But having formed a potent midfield partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes in the closing months of the campaign, Pogba has had a change of heart and is ready to commit his future to United.

"We're going to speak about a new contract soon," Raiola told Sky Sports on Sunday. "Paul will stay at Manchester.

"He is a key player. They have an important project and he's 100 per cent included. United will not accept any bid this summer to sell Pogba."

Pogba, who has one season left on his United contract, spent a large part of last campaign out injured, making just eight appearances in all competitions before the English top flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he featured 14 times in all competitions when the league resumed in June, helping the Red Devils finish third to qualify for next season's Champions League after a year's absence.

While United finished trophy-less for the third season in a row, they reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, the FA Cup, as well as the Europa League, where they were beaten by eventual champions Sevilla.

If United are to end their silverware drought next term, keeping hold of Pogba will be a key facet of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, according to their former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

Calling Pogba's U-turn "tremendous news", the former Australia international told Sky Sports yesterday: "First and foremost, if you wanted to replace him, who would you replace him with?

"The partnership we have seen with Fernandes, which has been successful already, augurs well for the future. He is the future and I think it's a really good move, not just for him but for Manchester United, to keep him at the club."

