Pochettino rubbishes talk of Mbappe leaving

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has played down reports that star forward Kylian Mbappe will leave the French champions this year.

The French World Cup winner (right), 22, has 18 months remaining on his contract in Paris and has been heavily linked in Spanish media with a move to Real Madrid.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane is a long-time admirer of his compatriot, who was on the cover of sports daily Marca on Thursday with a report that Real were waiting for him to give them the green light before making their move.

However, Pochettino, appointed earlier this month after over a year out of the game following his sacking by Tottenham, has dismissed the speculation.

"There are lots of rumours, but I see him remaining at PSG for a long time to come and that's what the club wants," the Argentinian, 48, told Marca.

"We have him in our plans for all the time that we're going to be at the club. Granted he needs to make a decision (on his future), but what we see is someone who is very happy here and fully committed to the sporting project at this club.

"It's both a challenge and slice of luck for a coach to work with these kind of talents, they make you a much better coach."

Pochettino, who replaced Thomas Tuchel, now the Chelsea manager, after his firing last month, also would not be drawn on speculation linking compatriot Lionel Messi with a move to PSG from Barcelona. The Barca captain will be available on a free transfer this summer, having yet to agree on a new deal, but Pochettino was tight-lipped about his plans.

"Whatever I say about that situation, it'll be misinterpreted and I am very happy with what I've got here," he said. "The best players can fit into any team in any league in the world."

It remains to be seen whether Real can afford Mbappe, even if he opts to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer.

For the first time in the La Liga club's history, the Spanish champions did not make a single signing in the last transfer window because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. And this month's window is set to be the same.

According to a report in Diario Sport this week, the gross total debt figure at Madrid stands at €901 million (S$1.45 billion) with the net debt at €355 million.

Mbappe earns a reported £375,000 (S$683,000) a week and PSG are seeking to tie him down by offering him parity with their highest earner, Brazil striker Neymar, who is on £600,000 a week.

It seems more plausible that Real could lose Sergio Ramos to PSG, as their 34-year-old captain's contract expires this summer with no extension yet agreed.

Pochettino also hinted he was interested in snapping up the Spain defender, telling Marca: "We will see in the coming months.

"Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession to always win. PSG are one of the biggest in the world."

