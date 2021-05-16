Playing catch-up suits Klopp just fine

LONDON • Chasing down teams has been a hallmark of Jurgen Klopp's career as the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League goes down to the final three games of the season.

Liverpool are within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, after Thursday's 4-2 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

The Reds were already crowned English champions at this stage last season, so it has been an underwhelming season punctuated by several long-term injuries.

Despite Liverpool's failed title defence, Klopp is still relishing playing catch-up to the sides ahead of him in the closing stages.

"Most of the time I've been in a chasing role, so I'm enjoying it," the German said ahead of today's league trip to already relegated West Bromwich Albion.

"It hasn't happened a lot to me that the teams I've coached were running away or whatever, so it's a normal situation.

"Last night (Thursday) was very much needed, but it gave us a good feeling as well. After a long season, playing on Thursday, on Sunday, Wednesday, Sunday is a tough one. But let's give it a try."

This will be Liverpool's second away game in six days - they travel to Burnley on Wednesday.

But, if they can beat the Baggies, they will be within one and three points respectively of FA Cup finalists Chelsea and Leicester, who still have to play each other in the league at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Klopp knows if Liverpool win all their games - and overhaul Leicester's goal difference advantage of one - they will secure a top-four finish and a place in Europe's elite competition next season for the fifth straight time.

"These three games can have an extremely positive outcome," he added. "But we don't now make the second step before the first."

Brazil midfielder Fabinho concurred with his boss that Liverpool's fate is in their hands.

"This team is used to playing games like these in moments like these, the decisive moments," he said.

"We really face these three finals in the best way possible. It's a decisive moment but, as players, we like these type of games. We have to be ready."

Aside from their long-term absentees - including Jordan Henderson, who Klopp ruled out for the rest of the season - they have injury doubts over Ozan Kabak, James Milner, Ben Davies, who has yet to play since his February move, and Naby Keita.

However, of greater concern will be the harmony of the dressing room after Sadio Mane snubbed Klopp's handshake following the game at Old Trafford.

The Senegal forward was reportedly unhappy after being dropped, although Klopp insisted their relationship was built on mutual respect and one incident would not have any impact on that.

"If somebody shows me respect five million times, and one time not, what is more important?" he said. "We will talk about it, then it will be sorted. That's all."

REUTERS

