Players must also share the blame

LONDON • Manchester United captain Harry Maguire said the players must share a "big responsibility" for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking following a dreadful run of results.

The Norwegian was fired on Sunday following a run of four defeats in their past five English Premier League games, ending his three-year tenure at the club. His former assistant Michael Carrick has been put in temporary charge while an interim manager is chosen.

Ahead of today's crucial Champions League clash away to Spanish club Villarreal, Maguire said Solskjaer's dismissal had been an emotional day for the squad.

"It's been a very hard time as players. The amount of respect we had for the boss. We've been on a journey together," the defender, who was one of Solskjaer's first signings when he joined from Leicester in 2019, said. "The players need to take responsibility. Ultimately the manager has paid the price, we're all so disappointed by that. We know we haven't been good enough. We've spoken about that. The lads want to succeed.

"It hasn't been good enough, not delivering individually or collectively. It snowballed from one thing to another. We have to find something within ourselves to find that focus and mentality.

"(Solskjaer) came in and spoke to us, it was an emotional day. He was a legend, he'll remain one."

Carrick, who worked with Solskjaer for three years, also said it had been an emotional farewell to the former striker but added his priority now was gaining the win against Villarreal which will seal United's place in the last 16.

A loss, however, will mean qualification will no longer be in their hands as the Red Devils will need both results in the final round of group matches to go their way.

Giving little away about the club's plans to replace Solskjaer amid the rampant speculation, ex-United midfielder Carrick said he would give his best whether it was for one game or longer.

"It's not the time to look back now, I know what I could have done in my own mind better," he said. "It's easy to look elsewhere, as a player I was exactly the same.

"For me, what's next is a flight to Spain and preparing for tomorrow. All I've been thinking about is the game.

"We have a big game on the weekend (against Chelsea on Sunday) but we will address that whenever we need to. As long as club want me, I will give my best."

United lost to Villarreal on penalties in last season's Europa League final but avenged that with a 2-1 home win in September - when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stoppage-time winner.

Group F is extremely tight though with United and the La Liga side both on seven points from four games and Italian club Atalanta on five points.

In a parting statement, Solskjaer said he hoped United was in a better state than the one he inherited three years ago and added he would be rooting for the team against Villarreal.

Ronaldo, who in the summer was brought back by Solskjaer for his second spell at Old Trafford, described his former teammate as an "outstanding human being".

"I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!" he tweeted yesterday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

VILLAREAL V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 1.40am