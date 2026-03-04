Players know they are in a relegation battle but show a ‘good willingness to change’: Igor Tudor

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor gesturing on the touchline during their 2-1 English Premier League loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on March 1.

– Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor admitted that his players are starting to speak about the prospect of relegation from the English Premier League, but insisted that they have shown a “good willingness to change” and he is seeing “positive signs”.

The Spurs manager’s first two games at the helm have both been defeats – against Arsenal (4-1) and Fulham (2-1) – and after the latter on March 1, he laid into his charges.

He said after the 2-1 loss to the Cottagers: “We lack when we attack. We are lacking the quality to score the goal. We are lacking in the middle to run. We are lacking behind to stay there and suffer and not concede the goal. An amazing situation.”

It was a stark contrast to his comments after taking over the club, when the Croat said he was “100 per cent” sure Spurs will avoid the drop.

Ahead of the league fixtures on March 4, the north London side were 16th on 29 points, four better off than 18th-placed West Ham United.

The Hammers, however, are showing signs of life having won three and drawn two in seven league matches, before their midweek clash with Fulham which ended after press time.

Spurs, meanwhile, are winless in their last 10 Premier League games.

On his harsh rebuke of his players following the Fulham loss, Tudor explained on March 4 that it was to “send a message to everyone to not accept this situation”.

Spurs have a chance to redress their predicament when they host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 5.

Said Tudor: “We need to have belief that we have enough quality to do it (stay up in the Premier League).

“My point is to give both things to the players; this is how my job works in this sport. I’m trying to touch the players in all kinds of ways.

“I’ve seen a good willingness to change. We need something to change, of course, and I have seen small progress.”

On whether he would need to make significant changes to tactics, he added: “We need to choose the right players, of course. As I’ve said before, there are a lot of things to improve.

“Day by day, I’m seeing that the players want this and that makes me feel positive enough to believe that we will do it. That’s the key....

“Everyone understands the situation. There is something wrong if you don’t. My job is to put the pressure away, but the players’ job is to accept the pressure is there.”

The 47-year-old elaborated: “There is real pressure out there. People need to make money for their families and are working in jobs like doctors, who are doing operations and deciding about life and death – that’s real pressure.”

Palace, meanwhile, sit in 14th spot, two places and six points above their London rivals.

Their manager Oliver Glasner has won both of his previous encounters with Tudor, with his Eintracht Frankfurt side beating Tudor’s Marseille home and away in the Champions League group stage in 2022-23.

While Jean-Philippe Mateta will not be fit for the visit to Spurs, Glasner said the striker could be back in action as soon as next week.

The Frenchman scored 30 Premier League goals over the last two seasons and is also their top scorer in the league this term with eight goals.

In Mateta’s absence, January arrivals Evann Guessand and Jorgen Strand Larsen have helped pick up the slack, combining for three goals and an assist in Palace’s last four league matches.

Said Glasner of Guessand: “He’s a good player, one that can score and assist, and giving something special – doing things that no one expects.”