Players in good shape: Zidane

MADRID • Zinedine Zidane has expressed admiration at both the physical and mental form in which his Real Madrid players have returned to training after over two months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although team training is still limited to no more than 10 players and La Liga has yet to set a firm date for the competition to resume, the Real coach believes his side are in a strong position to end the season with even more silverware after finishing last term empty-handed.

"The players have worked well from home and that's why they have come back on great form, this is going to be crucial," said Zidane.

His team lifted the Spanish Super Cup in January and are on 56 points in the league standings, two behind leaders Barcelona.

"This week has been great because even working in small groups we can go further, work better, and next week will be even better," added the Frenchman.

Real also have a chance to progress in the Champions League should the competition continue. They trail Manchester City 2-1 after the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Zidane, who led Real to three successive Champions League titles in his first tenure at the club, is hopeful of winning more trophies in his first full season back in charge.

"After almost 60 days, everyone is happy to get back here and catch up with each other, and to play some football, which is what they all love," he said.

"We'll do everything to be ready for the restart and with 11 (league) games to go, we want to give it absolutely everything to win. In the end, the important thing is to give everything to win something. We are here, this is the DNA of the club."

In Real's way stand Barcelona, whose players are also feeling their way back on the training pitch after an extended break.

While midfielder Frenkie de Jong yesterday told Spanish daily Marca they were not match fit at the moment, he said they would be ready "in a few weeks".

He added: "We're talking about almost three months (of not seeing each other), so it's really nice to see each other again. Everyone feels pretty good."

