Players at risk due to poor pitches, organisation: Tite

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil coach Tite hit out at the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) on Saturday, criticising the organisation and singling out its president just moments after Brazil suffered a 1-0 loss to Argentina in the Copa America final.

He slammed the pitches used in the tournament and said that players were put at risk of injury because the competition was hastily thrown together with just two weeks' notice.

This year's Copa was supposed to be held in Colombia and Argentina but was moved after civil unrest in the former and a surge in Covid-19 cases in the latter.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro stepped in and agreed to host all 28 games but planning was hurried and, Tite said, problematic for the teams and players involved.

"The organisation left a lot to be desired," he added.

"The pitches were poor. The players were put at an excessive risk. This shouldn't happen in a big tournament such as this one.

"I am talking specifically about the man responsible, Alejandro (Dominguez), who is the president of Conmebol.

"I am talking about him, for organising the tournament in such a short space of time."

Tite made similar criticisms about the pitches early on and was fined US$5,000 (S$6,750).

His players also took potshots at Conmebol on the eve of the opening match, saying the organisation was "inadequate".

The defeat was Brazil's first since a friendly loss in 2019, ending a 13-match unbeaten run, and their first competitive defeat since going down to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup.

It was also the first time Neymar, who had been bidding to win his first international trophy after missing the Selecao's 2019 Copa triumph through injury, had lost while playing in the famous yellow jersey at the Maracana.

Tite praised the work of his opposite number Lionel Scaloni, but was scathing of the way Argentina slowed the game down after they took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel di Maria.

"The game was so stop-start," the 60-year-old said.

"We wanted to play but there was anti-football.

"The whole time there was diving for fouls and then they took forever to take them, the referee didn't keep the game going. The strategy was to break up the play."

But despite the negative tactics, Argentina were still good value for the victory, admitted Brazil defender Thiago Silva.

"We have to congratulate our opponents," he said.

"Argentina neutralised our players and it was very difficult to come back after going a goal down.

"We weren't able to play the way we wanted to in the first half and in the second, they defended very well. We tried our best but things didn't go our way.

"Overall, I think we had a good campaign. We have to hold our heads up high and we should still be proud of the runners-up medal. That's football and we have to deal with it."

