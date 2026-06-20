‘Play with your heart’: Saibari’s rise fuels Morocco dream

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FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 19 - Ismael Saibari had never played as Morocco’s lead striker before the World Cup, but he has seized his chance in style, scoring twice at the tournament, including the winner against Scotland on Friday.

The PSV Eindhoven talisman, who also scored against Brazil in their Group C opener, was named man-of-the-match in their 1-0 win over the Scots as the North African side moved closer to the Round of 32.

Saibari’s winner against Scotland, scored after 71 seconds, made him only the second African player after Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to score in each of his first two World Cup appearances.

Much of Saibari’s recent scoring surge has been driven by coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who moved him from the playmaker and winger roles he filled under former Morocco boss Walid Regragui into a central striking position.

The 25-year-old, who was named Eredivisie Player of the Year last season, scored just seven goals in his first 28 international appearances, but has netted four times in his last four matches.

Ouahbi has exploited Saibari’s pace and ability to run in behind defences, as seen in his goal against Brazil when he raced into the box and delicately chipped goalkeeper Alisson.

'I’M GOING TO SCORE'

Saibari failed to score in his debut Eredivisie season with PSV, making 17 appearances in an injury-hit 2022-2023 campaign. However, the experience helped him develop greater composure in front of goal.

"At first, I was thinking, ‘I must not miss.’ Now I think, 'I’m going to score'," Saibari said in a 2023 interview on PSV’s YouTube channel.

That progress was reflected in his numbers, as he scored 15 goals in 27 Eredivisie appearances last season to help PSV secure a third straight Dutch league title.

Saibari has spent much of his career adapting to new surroundings. Born in Terrassa, Spain, he moved to Belgium with his family at the age of six and progressed through local clubs before joining Anderlecht’s academy in 2013.

Although his spell at Anderlecht lasted only two years, as he was released after a dip in form days before the start of a new season, it proved formative.

"It motivated me to work much harder," he later said.

'PLAY WITH YOUR HEART'

Saibari was eligible to represent Spain, his country of birth, Belgium, where he holds citizenship, and Morocco through his family. Yet he never seriously considered playing for anyone other than the Atlas Lions.

"When you choose a national team, it has to come from the heart. It shouldn’t be a strategic decision about where you’ll have more chances," said Saibari.

"You represent an entire country, so you must play with your heart."

He also revealed that former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez tried to convince him to represent them, but he never reconsidered his commitment to Morocco.

Now Saibari is hoping to emulate Morocco’s 2022 semi-final run, driven by the spirit within the squad.

"We all have the same goal, the same dream. Even off the pitch, we laugh together, talk together and work together. We’re like a family," he said. REUTERS