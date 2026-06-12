‘Play as one’: South Korea’s World Cup coach hails team’s unity after comeback win over Czechs

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu (centre) scoring the team's second goal against the Czechs on June 11.

GUADALAJARA – South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said that his team had followed his pre-match instructions to the letter after they staged a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in their World Cup Group A opener on June 11.

After falling behind to a second-half header from Ladislav Krejci, the Koreans rallied through goals from Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu to secure three crucial points in Guadalajara.

“Before the match, I gave two messages: Not give up until the end and unite as one,” he told a press conference. “Whether on the pitch or not, we need to play as one team.”

The victory came despite an uncharacteristic off-day for captain Son Heung-min, who missed five chances in the first half alone before being replaced by eventual match-winner Oh.

Despite the misfiring performance, the coach was quick to defend his veteran forward.

“Son is our best player and is also a very stable captain. We believe that Son did his best,” Hong said, though he added the team must “brush up” on finishing their chances.

South Korea are tied on three points with Mexico at the top of the group after the Mexicans’ opening 2-0 win over South Africa, setting up a high-stakes clash against the tournament co-hosts on June 18.

“Both teams scored three points... the next match will be very important,” Hong added.

Czech coach Miroslav Koubek praised his players for their effort but said the better team won and his side needed to add more bite to the attack to stay in the tournament.

“We really made some mistakes but also made opportunities. Our opponent was very fast,” he said. “The better team won. We had to fight and we did. Now we need to move on. We need to be more attacking and creative in the last 30 metres. In the attack we have room for improvement.”

Meanwhile, FIFA reported an attendance of 44,985 for this match, but swathes of empty seats around the stadium renewed concerns over ticket pricing and demand for the expanded tournament.

While more than 80,000 squeezed into the Azteca stadium to watch the opener between Mexico and South Africa, the optics of unoccupied rows at the 46,000-seat stadium in Guadalajara, a city with a deep-rooted football culture, have intensified criticism of FIFA’s commercial strategy for the first 48-team World Cup.

Some fans at the stadium blamed the high ticket prices for the rows of empty seats and criticised FIFA for their pricing model.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday defended FIFA’s ticket pricing following criticism from supporters who argued the cost of attending matches had become prohibitive. He said ticket prices were on a par with other major sporting events.

FIFA has sold more than 6 million tickets for the tournament and previously highlighted strong interest from across the Americas, with Infantino saying demand had exceeded expectations by “a factor of 10 or more”.

However, groups such as Football Supporters Europe (FSE) had warned that “extortionate” pricing would exclude ordinary fans. According to FSE, ticket prices for this tournament have jumped fivefold compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. REUTERS