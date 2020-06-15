Pitch invader's actions 'a crime'

MADRID • La Liga yesterday confirmed that it will launch criminal proceedings against the pitch invader who ran onto the field while Barcelona were playing against Mallorca on Saturday, even though the Spanish league game was played behind closed doors.

In the 52nd minute of the leaders' 4-0 away win, a man wearing an Argentina shirt with Lionel Messi's name emblazoned on its back somehow sneaked into the Son Moix Stadium, before taking a selfie with Barcelona defender Jordi Alba in the background.

The perpetrator was not wearing a mask or gloves, and was chased before being caught and escorted away by security.

Spanish football authorities have imposed strict health and safety measures for top-flight fixtures, which resumed last Thursday after a three-month stoppage, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes fans being barred from attending, with fewer than 300 people - they are all involved in the staging of the game - allowed into the stadium.

However, the French Mallorcan resident reportedly managed to get past security by scaling a two-metre high fence.

He told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope yesterday: "I'd planned this ever since I knew the match was happening.

"I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he's my idol."

But La Liga is taking a dim view of this serious breach of rules. In an official statement, it said: "La Liga will file criminal actions against the invader who entered the pitch without permission and broke the protocols established in current health legislation and disobeyed the orders of private security personnel.

"His actions constitute a crime. La Liga wants to express its absolute condemnation of this type of conduct that jeopardises the health of others and the integrity of the competition."

Mallorca has since said they are investigating how the fan managed to get into the stadium.

The bizarre incident, however, did not distract the Catalan giants from the task at hand.

Prior to their trip to the Balearic island, Barcelona coach Quique Setien, who remains under pressure due to a series of unconvincing displays since taking over in January, admitted that his side probably had to "win every game" if they want to land their third straight title triumph.

Setien's men took the first step on Saturday, winning the first of 10 games remaining as Arturo Vidal, Alba and Messi all got oOKn the scoresheet.

Martin Braithwaite also nabbed his first goal for the club after arriving at the Nou Camp in February. The Denmark striker was thrilled to get off the mark in just his second start since the league gave Barcelona special dispensation to make an emergency signing outside the January transfer window.

"I've been waiting for it for a long time, so it's amazing to score my first goal," he said.

"As an offensive player you want to score goals and I've been working a lot in this break... I'm happy, I'm really happy.

"It's really important because we have to start with confidence, and to score four goals and not concede is really important for us... We need that to continue pursuing what we want."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE