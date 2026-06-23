Pisa appoint Bianco as head coach

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June 22 - Pisa have appointed Paolo Bianco as head coach to replace Oscar Hiljemark whose five-month stint ended with the side being relegated from Serie A, the club said on Monday.

Pisa, who had returned to Serie A after a 34-year absence, suffered an immediate return to the second tier after finishing bottom with 18 points.

Bianco arrives after terminating his contract with AC Monza where he spent a year in charge, overseeing 43 matches and guiding the side back to Italy’s top flight following their relegation to Serie B in 2025.

“Pisa Sporting Club is pleased to announce that, effective today, Paolo Bianco is the new head coach of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

Bianco began his senior managerial career at Modena followed by a brief 12-match spell in charge of Frosinone, before moving to Monza. REUTERS