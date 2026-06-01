Physical Czechs will look to win ugly to qualify from Group A

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PRAGUE, June 1 - Lacking the kind of big-name stars who led the Czech Republic at their last World Cup appearance in 2006, this time around the team will rely on winning ugly with combative, physical play aimed at grinding out results against more technical opponents.

Coach Miroslav Koubek stamped his authority on the team after taking over following a shock qualifying loss to the Faroe Islands and guided the Czechs through the playoffs to reach this year's tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

One of the 74-year-old's first decisions was benching West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek, who had already lost the captain's armband in November after the players failed to thank the fans following a 6-0 qualifying win over Gibraltar.

Koubek's pragmatic approach of defending deep and utilising height at set pieces will be a mainstay as the Czechs return for their first World Cup since 2006 when they featured creative players such as Tomas Rosicky and Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved.

"I don't expect an attractive style of play from the team but rather disciplined and combative play focused on quick counter-attacks and set pieces," former national team player, sporting director and soccer expert Stanislav Levy told Reuters.

"That approach isn't pretty to watch but it could be the key to advancing out of the group."

The Czechs kick off their World Cup campaign against South Korea on June 11 before facing South Africa and tournament co-host Mexico in Group A.

While organisational discipline and outmuscling opponents will feature heavily, a handful of players led by Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick -- who finished Euro 2020 as joint top scorer -- can provide attacking threats.

Hoffenheim striker Adam Hlozek, who is back from injury, offers another experienced option up front while attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc -- who has 11 goals and three assists in Ligue 1 for Olympique Lyonnais -- is peaking at the right time.

Soucek's return to the starting lineup for their playoff final win over Denmark gives Koubek a reliable option in central midfield along with 35-year-old Vladimir Darida, who earned a recall after impressing in the Czech top tier this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre back Ladislav Krejci anchors a rugged backline that features Hoffenheim defender Vladimir Coufal and PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

"The Czech style won't enrich the world of football but a pragmatic approach is the key to advancing," Levy said. REUTERS