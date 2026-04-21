Philadelphia to provide free transport for fans after World Cup games

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April 20 - Soccer fans heading to Philadelphia for the World Cup will be able to take advantage of free transport after all six matches in the city, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 said on Monday, thanks to a partnership with travel rental platform Airbnb.

The announcement stands in stark contrast to some host cities that are raising transportation prices during the tournament.

On Friday, New Jersey announced round-trip public transit tickets to games will cost $150, a more than 10-fold increase. Fans in Boston, meanwhile, will need to pay $95 for a return bus trip to Gillette Stadium.

While regular fares will apply for travel to the games at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field stadium, SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) will provide free train rides home with the service starting at halftime and continuing for two hours after the matches end.

"My Administration has invested millions of dollars to ensure SEPTA trains remain in good service as we embark on an epic year for sports in Philadelphia," Governor Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

"And I'm glad Airbnb is stepping up to provide free rides for fans so they can get home safely and affordably."

Philadelphia will host five group stage games, beginning with Ivory Coast against Ecuador on June 14, along with a round of 16 tie. REUTERS