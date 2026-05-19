PGMO apologise to Forest, saying Cunha goal for Man United should not have counted

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MANCHESTER, England, May 18 - Manchester United's goal by Matheus Cunha in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest should have been ruled out for handball, referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMO) said on Monday.

PGMO contacted Forest on Monday to admit an error by referee Michael Salisbury, who overruled the VAR decision after being sent to the pitch-side monitor after the ball hit Bryan Mbeumo's arm.

The VAR felt Mbeumo controlled the ball between his arm and his body before his shot was blocked and the rebound fell to Cunha's feet. Salisbury judged the contact to be accidental and upheld his original decision.

Cunha's goal put United up 2-1.

A frustrated Forest manager Vitor Pereira said in a press conference the rules need to be clearer.

"For me, it was handball, very clear," Pereira said. "It is sad not to cancel the goal. For me it was the decision that decided the game.

"I must accept (the referee's decision), but that's not my opinion. In my opinion, he controlled the ball with his hand, and the goal comes from the control. If not then they would not have the chance to shoot and score."

Pereira also voiced frustration around grappling in the box. Arsenal's 1-0 win over West Ham United on May 10 was clouded by controversy around whether Callum Wilson's potential 96th-minute equaliser should have been ruled out.

"These are the doubts we have at the moment in the Premier League about the end decision. With the handball, we don't know when it is a handball or not," Pereira said.

"The blocks in the box when it is free-kicks, we don't know when it's a foul or not. I think it's important to have a meeting with everybody and try to understand the rules, the decisions because everybody, all the managers in this moment, they have doubts about some decisions."

A 2021 rule change states that an accidental handball that leads to a goal or goal-scoring opportunity by a teammate is not considered an offence.

It was the fourth time this season that an on-field referee has rejected a VAR recommendation after reviewing footage.

Sunday's result did not significantly impact the league standings. United clinched third place but had already secured a Champions League berth next season, while Forest were safe from relegation. REUTERS