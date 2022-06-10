Petrakov hails 'major achievement'

DUBLIN • Oleksandr Petrakov said it was a "major achievement" to see Ukrainian fans happy, as his team's spirits were also lifted after a 1-0 Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday.

Midfielder Viktor Tsygankov eased Ukraine's woes after their painful failure to qualify for the World Cup as he struck a fine free kick early in the second half at the Aviva Stadium.

The team held on to that slender lead as they bounced back from the 1-0 defeat by Wales last Sunday that ended the war-torn nation's bid to qualify for Qatar 2022.

The Irish Football Association had handed out 3,500 tickets to Ukrainian refugees and there were other pockets of blue and yellow around the stadium in support of Ukraine, which Petrakov was grateful for.

"This is a very difficult time. The Ukrainians who came to see us play in Ireland were accepted by the incredible Irish hospitality and people," the coach said.

"You took (in) our women and children who were basically risking their lives back in Ukraine. I want to thank the whole island.

"Those Ukrainians in the stand just wanted to see some positivity from the team but they are really longing to go home to Ukraine.

"We made them a little bit happier tonight. That is the major achievement in my view."

Petrakov had admitted the emotional and physical impact of the events in Cardiff combined with the ongoing war had taken its toll on his players.

He made 10 changes from the Wales game and the understudies were good enough to extend Ireland's winless run in the Nations League to 12 games.

"Overall I'm happy with the result and with the attitude and performance. It is a very positive thing for the team especially after such a bitter result in Wales," Petrakov added.

Ireland's hopes of winning Nations League Group B1 already look slim ahead of Scotland's visit to Dublin tomorrow following successive 1-0 defeats by Armenia and Ukraine. "We're hurting at the moment and we don't have time for that because such is the quick turnaround here," said coach Stephen Kenny.

