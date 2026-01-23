Peru's Alianza Lima suspends players amid abuse claim

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LIMA, Jan 22 - Alianza Lima, one of Peru's most popular soccer clubs, said on Thursday that they have suspended three players following a press report that an Argentine woman filed a complaint for alleged sexual abuse during preseason in Uruguay.

"The club has indefinitely suspended the players involved from the men's first team and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated in accordance with our internal regulations," the club said in a statement, in which they did not identify the players.

The club added they would be available to collaborate with the authorities while investigations are being carried out.

The complaint, reported earlier on Thursday by Argentine media outlet A24, said the 22-year-old pointed to three players as sexual aggressors at a hotel in Montevideo, where the Peruvian club was staying while conducting preseason training. REUTERS