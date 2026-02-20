Perfect start for Pereira as Forest enjoy record win at Fenerbahce

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 20 - Nottingham Forest's new head coach Vitor Pereira said he had encouraged his players to express themselves at Fenerbahce on Thursday and they responded in style with a 3-0 victory that marked their biggest away win in European competition.

The comfortable win in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff tie in Turkey was the perfect start for Pereira, who took the helm last weekend following the departure of Sean Dyche.

Goals from Murillo, Igor Jesus and Morgan Gibbs-White secured the win but the scoreline could have been even more emphatic.

"We had chance to score two more goals. It was a very good result," Portuguese Pereira told TNT Sports. "It is only halftime, we need to be consistent, the schedule is tight and difficult."

Pereira is Forest's fourth managerial appointment this season after Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche, and the 57-year-old arrives with the side just three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

"Everyone must be ready to help the team. This is what I ask them," said Pereira. "I realised before I came that the players have a lot of quality. They need results but they need to enjoy the game.

"If they enjoy the way they are playing they can have a high level. They need organisation and confidence. I asked them to express themselves on the pitch. They did it."

Forest host Liverpool in the league on Sunday before Fenerbahce arrive for the second leg of their Europa League tie on February 26. REUTERS