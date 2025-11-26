Perfect Al-Hilal beat Al-Shorta to book Asian Champions League last-16 spot

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal won 4-0 against Iraq's Al-Shorta in Riyadh on Tuesday to book their place in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League Elite with a fifth win in a row as Al-Wahda from the UAE also confirmed their progress.

Marcos Leonardo scored twice to move Simone Inzaghi's side on to a maximum 15 points from the opening five matches in the 12-team western league phase and qualify for the last 16.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a bullet header past Hasan Ahmed while Ahmed Yahia's 61st-minute sending off for a second bookable offence left Al-Shorta with what proved to be an insurmountable task.

Goalkeeper Ahmed allowed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's header to slip through his hands as Al-Hilal doubled their lead two minutes later, while Leonardo nodded in the third with 18 minutes left and Cancelo hit the fourth in added time.

The top eight finishers in both the western and eastern league phases advance to March's Round of 16, with the quarter-finals, semis and final to be played on a centralised basis in Saudi Arabia in April.

Dusan Tadic inspired Al-Wahda to come back from a goal down in the first half to defeat Qatar's Al-Sadd 3-1 in Abu Dhabi and also confirm the Emirati outfit's place in the knockout rounds.

Brazilian striker Claudinho had given Al-Sadd, under new manager Roberto Mancini, the lead from the penalty spot in the third minute of first-half stoppage time but Tadic levelled 10 minutes after the restart.

The former Southampton playmaker showed his class with a strike on the turn that flew into the top corner before hitting his team's second with another emphatic finish 11 minutes later.

Tadic then turned provider with three minutes left to allow Caio Canedo to net their third, sealing the win and confirming Al-Wahda's progress with 13 points from five matches.

"When we don't give our opponents the initiative we are much better and this is the way Al-Wahda should play," said Tadic. "This is how we win the game.

"In the first half I believe we gave them too much space and then everyone can play football. In the second half we didn't give them space and we showed we're a better team than them." REUTERS