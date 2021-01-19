Pep toasts turning 50 but won't stand for title talk

LONDON • Pep Guardiola drank a glass of wine to celebrate his 50th birthday yesterday but it might be something more bubbly at the end of the season if his side sustain their current form.

Manchester City's 4-0 hammering of Crystal Palace on Sunday was reminiscent of the way his team often tore their rivals apart during their back-to-back Premier League title seasons of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

While Kevin de Bruyne again pulled the strings, John Stones showed that apart from his vastly improved form, the defender can also chip in at the other end with an unlikely double.

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling added goals of their own as City claimed a seventh win in nine league games, having drawn the other two.

They are two points behind leaders Manchester United (37 from 18 games) with a game in hand, and will go top if they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad tomorrow.

However, Guardiola is not about to start talking up his improving side's title credentials.

"I don't want to send any messages. It is Aston Villa on Wednesday. It is one game at a time," he said. "A few weeks ago, we were points behind Liverpool and we win a few games and that's what we have to do.

"Now I will drink a good glass of wine and then think about Aston Villa."

Tottenham have also played a game more than City and are in fifth place and two points behind but with the table so tight, at least eight clubs are in the title mix.

Spurs beat bottom side Sheffield United 3-1 away, with Tanguy Ndombele's stunning strike capping "a very dominant performance" at Bramall Lane.

Serge Aurier and Harry Kane - his 19th goal of the season overall - were the other scorers but Mourinho singled out Ndombele for special praise, as the visitors extended their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS