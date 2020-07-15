Pep slams critics, says team are clean

LONDON • Pep Guardiola yesterday demanded an apology from Jose Mourinho, after Manchester City's two-year suspension from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

At a virtual press conference ahead of Tottenham's trip to Newcastle today, Spurs manager Mourinho had called the CAS ruling a "disgraceful decision".

Noting that City had still been fined €10 million (S$15.88 million) by the CAS, a reduction from the initial amount of €30 million imposed by Uefa, he said: "If City are not guilty of it (breaching Financial Fair Play rules), then you are not punished with €10 million.

"If you're not guilty, you shouldn't have a fine. If they are guilty, the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition."

The fine related only to City's failure to cooperate with Uefa's investigation rather than FFP breaches.

However, City manager Guardiola hit back at Mourinho, claiming his club's reputation had been smeared by the furore around the financial doping allegations. The speculation led to the ban, which was announced in February.

Calling the verdict a "good day for football", the Spaniard said: "Jose and all the (other) managers should know that we were damaged.

"We should be apologised (to). Because, like I said many times, if we did something wrong, we will accept absolutely.

"We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is correct, is right. Three independent judges said this.

"The people say we cheated and lie many, many times. The presumption of innocence was not there and after, when it happened and it was right, of course we are incredibly happy because we can defend what we have done on the pitch.

"I know for the elite clubs - Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal - are not comfortable with us being here. But we deserve to be here, we deserve to be stronger.

"Guys, accept it. If you do not agree, knock on the door and speak to our chairman and chief executive, don't go whispering. We invested a lot of money but we did it in the right things."

He reserved his harshest comments for La Liga president Javier Tebas, who said the CAS was "not up to standard" for exonerating City.

Said Guardiola: "He is another one, this guy Tebas must be so jealous for the Premier League, English football...

"Normally, these kind of people, when the sentence is good for him, it's perfect but when the sentence is against, the problem is for the other ones."

City have already clinched second place in the league this season, ensuring Champions League football for the 10th year running.

With their three remaining league matches, starting with today's home game against struggling Bournemouth, a mere formality, Guardiola is expected to shuffle the pack ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

He is also thinking about a contract extension amid the euphoria. "Maybe I will be able to stay here longer," the 49-year-old, whose deal expires next summer, added.

"Now, we have an incredible four or five weeks ahead. If we are good enough to beat Arsenal, then we'll play in the Champions League."

REUTERS

