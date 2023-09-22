Pep Guardiola urges Man City to prove themselves despite good home form

LONDON – It is difficult to see any team beat Manchester City at this moment, much less Nottingham Forest, as the two teams get ready for their English Premier League clash at the Etihad on Saturday.

City fans can be forgiven for feeling confident, as they have watched their team claim five wins from five in the league, while also beating Red Star Belgrade 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The treble winners are in good form, but manager Pep Guardiola has warned against complacency, pointing out that Forest have already defeated Chelsea this season while giving Arsenal and Manchester United a hard time.

“They were able to do an incredible game at Stamford Bridge (1-0 win). They fought to the end at Arsenal away (2-1 loss), United they went ahead (2-0 before losing 3-2),” he said on Friday.

“When we went to there last season we could not win (1-1 draw). We had a lot of chances but couldn’t score. The last year and a half we feel good at home but tomorrow we will have to prove again.”

Home form has been key to City’s success of late. They boast a 27-game unbeaten run at the Etihad in the Champions League, while they also won all 12 of their Premier League home fixtures in 2023, scoring 35 goals in the process.

Few would bet against Guardiola’s side on Saturday, as they seek to become just the second reigning league champions after Chelsea in 2005-06 to win their opening six games of a season.

“It’s just the beginning. It’s important to get points but it’s just the beginning,” added Guardiola.

The odds are in City’s favour as well – they have defeated Forest in all three of their last home league meetings, including a 6-0 thrashing in August last season.

Guardiola, however, will have to do without influential midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is ruled out for “a week to 10 days” after picking up an injury in the Red Star match.

The Portuguese joins Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones and Jack Grealish in the treatment room.

Forest manager Steve Cooper will hope to take advantage of that, especially as Guardiola insisted after their Champions League win that his side are “in trouble” with their numerous injuries.

Including their win over Chelsea, Forest have clinched seven points from their first five games, which is not too bad as they lie in eighth in the standings.

Cooper, however, believes that his side are clear underdogs.

“I’m here with the responsibility to do the best job possible for the club and that’s always to improve and to be ready for the next game,” he said.

“The only thing on my mind is the toughest game in the world, which is Man City away. Man City, wherever you play them, but particularly at the Etihad, is for me the toughest game you can play in domestic football.”

Harry Toffolo is suspended for the match, while Danilo would unlikely be risked following a hamstring injury. The other doubts for Cooper are Felipe, Wayne Hennessey and Serge Aurier.