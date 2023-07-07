Pep Guardiola treble and Luis Enrique appointment highlight Spanish coaching impact

BARCELONA – In the wake of Pep Guardiola’s stunning treble with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain turning to Luis Enrique, it is clear Spanish coaching is in vogue.

The duo, both treble winners at Barcelona, are joined by plenty of compatriots at other top-flight sides on the continent.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Guardiola’s former assistant, ran City close for the English title last season.

With a different approach to the game, Unai Emery has pulled up trees with Aston Villa, Bournemouth sprang for the exciting Andoni Iraola, while Julen Lopetegui helped Wolverhampton Wanderers avoid the drop and Marseille appointed Marcelino Garcia Toral in June.

Spanish coaches have been increasingly appealing since the country dominated world football between 2008 and 2012, La Roja winning European Championships in those years, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

Nations League victory this summer, under Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Enrique in December, is a further boost after a fallow period.

With Spain’s football so dominant – at club level La Liga teams have won 11 of the last 24 Champions Leagues and 12 of the last 20 Europa Leagues – overseas clubs watched with covetous eyes.

That interest leads to a “brain drain” effect, but the Spanish FA’s coaching school quickly produces replacements.

“We are the reflection in the federation of how they work at the clubs and in the youth academies,” said Spain Under-21 coach Santi Denia after leading his team into the Euro 2023 final for that age category.

“The level of Spanish coaches is the best in the world, and I’m not saying that about myself, obviously. I try to take advantage of the work of the Spanish coaches.”

La Liga currently has 17 Spanish coaches among its 20 sides, as well as four operating in England, three in France including Enrique, and one in Germany.

Almost 27 per cent of teams across Europe’s top five leagues have a Spaniard at the helm, as of July 2023.