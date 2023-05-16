Pep Guardiola’s plan? ‘Play better than Madrid’ and an in-form Kevin de Bruyne

LONDON – Real Madrid managed to blunt Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final last week, but there was no stopping the brilliance of Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian’s thunderbolt at the Bernabeu left the tie delicately balanced at 1-1 heading into Wednesday’s second leg, but with City oozing confidence thanks to a 100 per cent record in 14 home games in 2023.

Pep Guardiola’s men are four matches away from becoming just the second side to ever win the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

A fifth league title in six seasons is as good as won with a maximum of three points needed from City’s final three games, while Manchester United will have their chance to prevent their treble in 1998-99 being matched in the FA Cup final.

Guardiola, though, is focusing only on Real for now.

“We are not stupid to (not) know how important tomorrow is. Maybe the most important since we’ve been here. I say to the players, live it, enjoy the moment,” he said on Tuesday.

“I have an incredible feeling about the team, because we arrive really good, we’re in the FA Cup final, one game from Premier League (title), but we have to play better than Madrid.

“We have to perform well, not just the desire. This is what we have to do, not just the desire to reach the final. We have to be better than (at) the Bernabeu to get to the final.”

When asked about his game plan, the City boss added: “We need to adjust a little bit. Create more chances or get more balls in easy positions. Know their transitions and their quality. We play against the toughest opponents. It’s a challenge.”

Whoever emerges victorious at the Etihad on Wednesday will be big favourites to be crowned European champions against Inter Milan or AC Milan in Istanbul in June.

De Bruyne could yet again be key. Widely considered one of the Premier League’s finest imports, the 31-year-old has twice been crowned players’ Player of the Year by his peers alongside a growing haul of 10 major trophies under Guardiola.

But City’s failure to get over the line in the Champions League and the Belgian golden generation’s lack of a major tournament victory means he has not always commanded the same level of respect on the continent.

That could all change should he be the one to make the difference and put Real to the sword, as he did in the first leg.

“I’ve come across a lot of players.... played against some of the greatest. I think Kevin, his brain is the best I’ve ever seen,” said Arsenal great Thierry Henry, who worked with de Bruyne during two spells as an assistant coach with Belgium.

“I saw stuff he did in training and in games. He’s unbelievable. His brain, he’s on a different planet.”