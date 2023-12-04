Pep Guardiola refuses to follow Mikel Arteta in referee rant as Man City frustrated

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he would not follow his former assistant Mikel Arteta in a public tirade at officials, after his side’s 3-3 English Premier League home draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Dec 3 ended in controversial fashion.

City were denied a huge chance to win the match in stoppage time when referee Simon Hooper stopped the game to award Guardiola’s men a free kick just as Jack Grealish was bearing down on goal.

The decision sparked a furious reaction from City players and Guardiola on the touchline, while star striker Erling Haaland could face punishment after taking to social media to criticise the call.

However, when facing the media, Guardiola kept his cool.

“Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment,” he said, referring to the Arsenal boss calling the decision to award Newcastle United’s winning goal against the Gunners in November a “disgrace”.

“It is hard when you review the image. The referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on (after a foul on Haaland). After the pass, then the whistle, so I do not understand this action.”

Haaland was incensed by the incident and was one of several City players to angrily remonstrate with the official and he continued his protests after the game by reposting a clip of the incident on X with the comment “Wtf”, which is offensive slang.

The Norwegian now faces possible disciplinary action.

Guardiola was not aware of the social media post when he spoke to reporters but, referring to Haaland’s on-field reaction, he admitted he could understand the player’s anger.

“It’s normal,” added the City boss.

“His reaction was the same for 10 players. He’s a little bit disappointed. Even the referee – if he played for Man City today he would be disappointed for that action, that’s for sure.”

After draws against Chelsea and Liverpool, City have now failed to win in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time in over six years.

They were left in third place in the standings, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one behind Liverpool.

Guardiola’s men were made to pay for both a profligacy in front of goal and defensive errors.