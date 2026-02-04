Pep Guardiola ‘hurt’ by suffering caused in global conflicts

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he is hurt by all the conflicts around the world.

LONDON – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed to keep speaking out on humanitarian issues because of the “hurt” caused to the victims of global conflicts.

The Spaniard missed his press conference prior to last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham after making a speech in support of Palestinian children at a charity event in his home city of Barcelona.

It was not the first time he has spoken on issues outside of football, and he insisted it will not be the last despite suggestions that he should stick to matters on the pitch.

Speaking ahead of City’s League Cup semi-final, second leg against Newcastle on Feb 4, Guardiola became emotional as he discussed watching news footage of children being killed in conflict zones across the world.

Conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan, as well as recent shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the United States, have all left him determined to draw attention to the issues.

“Never, ever in the history of humanity have we had the info in front of our eyes, watching more clearly than now – genocide in Palestine, what happened in Ukraine, what happened in Russia, what happened all around the world, in Sudan, everywhere,” Guardiola said.

“It’s our problems as human beings. Is there somebody who sees the images from all around the world who is not affected? Today we can see it. Before we could not see it.

“Wanting harm for another country? It hurts me. To completely kill thousands of innocent people, it hurts me.

“When you have an idea and you need to defend it but you have to kill thousands, thousands of people? I’m sorry, I will stand up. Always I will be there.”

Guardiola stressed his stance was not about politics or taking sides, but about defending human life.

He added: “The people who have to run away from their countries, go in the sea and then go on a boat to get rescued. Don’t ask if he is right or wrong, rescue him. It is about a human being.

“Protecting the human being and human life is the only thing we have, in every part of the world.

“What is happening right now, with the technologies and advances that we have, the humanity is better than ever in terms of possibilities... But still right now, we kill each other. For what?

“That is why in every position I can help by speaking up to be a better society, I will try and will be there. From my point of view, the justice? You have to talk.” AFP



