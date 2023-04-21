Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City’s desire to be in FA Cup final will overcome fatigue

LONDON – Pep Guardiola knows his Manchester City players are worn out after their Champions League exertions in midweek, but believes that some positivity in the mind will help them get over the line on Saturday.

City take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium, with the winners booking their spot in the June 3 final against either Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion, who face off in the second semi on Sunday.

“It’s amazing to be here knowing we can reach a final,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“When you have this desire to still be there the fatigue converts to energy, something positive. We fight every game to be there. The human being has an incredible ability to regenerate if the mind is positive.

“Last season we arrived here (in the semis), last three or four years, and we don’t perform well. One reason is the fatigue, this year we still have it. The Champions League quarter-final is so draining and we have to recover. Every season I have the feeling we’re not physically ready, hopefully this time we will be.”

City are probably tired as they are still in the running to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble this season.

Guardiola’s men are through to the Champions League semi-finals for the third consecutive year – they will next face Real Madrid – after beating German champions Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate on Wednesday.

They are also preparing for a top-of-the-table showdown with Arsenal in the Premier League next Wednesday, but will hope to first get the job done in the FA Cup.

Guardiola is wary that his team have not progressed from the FA Cup semi-finals for the past three seasons – losing to Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal – but they are up against a lower-league opposition this year.

He will fancy his chances against the Blades, with City having won their last 21 domestic Cup ties against teams from the lower divisions, scoring 78 goals and conceding just 11.

They have also beaten Chelsea, Arsenal, Bristol City and Burnley in the previous rounds this season with an aggregate score of 14-0.

The odds are all in City’s favour and Guardiola is boosted by a fully fit but exhausted squad, with Nathan Ake the only injury absentee. Whether he will rotate is another question.

“After Munich they couldn’t even celebrate because they were so tired,” Guardiola added.

“Of course they will lie and say they want to play but we will have to make sure they’re in the best condition. It’s not just this game but we have played many, many games every three, four days. It’s fatigue. We will have to see.”