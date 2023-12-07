Pep Guardiola has to ‘find a solution’ to Man City woes after loss to Aston Villa

LONDON – Pep Guardiola admitted that he has to “find a solution” to Manchester City’s woes after the English Premier League champions crashed to a damaging 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Dec 6.

Guardiola’s side were rocked by Leon Bailey’s second-half winner at Villa Park.

Fourth-placed City are now languishing six points behind leaders Arsenal (36) after a fourth successive league game without a victory. They drew with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur before the loss to Villa.

Unai Emery’s men have climbed above them into third place on 32 points – Liverpool are second on 34 – with Guardiola’s treble winners looking more vulnerable than any time in recent memory.

He had no immediate answer to why City have stumbled of late but conceded that he must get to the bottom of their alarming blip quickly.

“Six points (behind Arsenal) and we would prefer to be top of the league but we made three draws and lost today,” Guardiola said. “In these years we have found a way to win games but we struggled a bit and we have to find a way.

“I have to find a solution. The dynamic changes by winning games. When a team is better you have to recognise it.”

Villa out-played City from start to finish, and the City boss admitted his team never looked comfortable, adding: “Aston Villa played better. The first half we didn’t move in possession and the second half was much better and we had chances, but we struggled to find the pass and movements in the right moments.

“We have scored four or five goals with deflections so it is what it is and we have to accept Aston Villa was better and we go to Luton on Sunday.”

City’s four defeats this season have come without Rodri in the line-up, with the influential Spain midfielder serving a suspension at Villa.

They are unbeaten in their last 43 games with Rodri in the team and Guardiola said: “Rodri is an important player of course but when he is not there we have to find a way to win without him.”

Villa’s 14th consecutive home league victory, meanwhile, provided more evidence of the remarkable job done by Emery since he replaced the sacked Steven Gerrard last season.

They are looking like genuine top-four contenders and the visit from Arsenal on Dec 9 gives their manager, sacked by the Gunners in 2019, a chance to prove a point to his old club.

“We did a fantastic match. When you are playing Manchester City you have to get your moments and try to control the game,” Emery said after his first win over Guardiola at the 14th attempt.

“We created chances but it was very tough.

“We have to be excited (about our position) but we need to keep the balance. For now we have to be focused on Arsenal on Saturday. I want us to be a team with a winning mentality and be balanced.” AFP, REUTERS