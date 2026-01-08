Pep Guardiola downbeat about Manchester City’s faltering English Premier League title bid

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

(From left) Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki and Bernardo Silva reacting after the 1-1 English Premier League draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Jan 7.

MANCHESTER – Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City cannot think about catching Arsenal in the English Premier League title race after their winless run extended to three matches.

Guardiola’s side wasted a chance to put pressure on Arsenal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Jan 7.

Erling Haaland drilled in his 150th goal for City with a penalty late in the first half, but the Norway striker was guilty of several misses, with Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki also squandering opportunities.

Hampered by injuries to several defenders, City cracked in the second half as Kaoru Mitoma’s first goal since September dealt a huge blow to their title hopes.

Second-placed City are five points behind leaders Arsenal, who can extend the gap to eight points if they beat Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Jan 8, in a match that took place after press time.

“Of course, if you don’t win games we cannot think about these things,” Guardiola said when asked if City were still in the title hunt.

Guardiola bemoaned City’s wasted chances as Brighton joined Chelsea and Sunderland in successfully frustrating the Spaniard over the last three matches.

“The result is the result. I’m not a person who believes what we have done isn’t fair. One point for them, one point for us. That is what it is,” he said.

“I love a lot the way we played, we did many good things, but we don’t score goals. There are too many clear chances.

“It is not just one or two players, it is all the players up front who create a lot. Unfortunately, we couldn’t score and scoring goals is part of the job.

“That is the reason why we could not win the games.”

Guardiola was booked during the game for his angry reaction when the penalty decision initially went against City.

The spot-kick, for a foul on Jeremy Doku by Diego Gomez, was only awarded following a video assistant referee review.

Guardiola, who argued with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on the touchline during the penalty controversy, said: “I was complaining, why it was no penalty. And I was right.”

Hurzeler played down the incident, saying: “I think when it’s a tight game, it’s always emotional and everyone shares their opinion. That’s football.

“I have huge respect for everyone from City and everyone from the staff. Emotions are part of the football game, so everything is fine.”

City are poised to sign Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth this week after reportedly meeting his £65 million (S$112.2 million) release clause.

Guardiola refused to confirm the deal, which will add a much-needed threat to City’s inconsistent attack.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what is going to happen in the transfer window,” he said.

Semenyo celebrated his 26th birthday in unforgettable fashion as he scored Bournemouth’s winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Jan 7.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola conceded that Semenyo will be leaving and paid a glowing tribute to the player whose career has taken off in spectacular fashion after loan spells at Newport County and Sunderland while a Bristol City player.

“To play the way he did, the commitment to help in whatever way until the last second. I think football has been fair and given him a lovely moment,” Iraola said.

“I think it was, unluckily for us I think it was (his last game). He has been if not the best, one of the best I have coached. He has improved every single season.

“He has scored 10 goals in half a season and not even a No. 9. It is not just the numbers but a lot of things – the physicality, the balls in the air and the defensive things. He will be a big miss.”

Meanwhile in more good news for Arsenal, third-placed Aston Villa, who are level with City on 43 points, also failed to win on Jan 7.

Unai Emery’s side drew 0-0 away at Crystal Palace. AFP, REUTERS



