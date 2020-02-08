Pep eyes new cycle of power

LONDON • Pep Guardiola believes that success may not always last in the Premier League and that it is up to teams to stop Liverpool next season following the Reds' remarkable form this campaign.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's Premier League home clash against West Ham, the Manchester City boss said: "A cycle can change, a year ago people said we were unstoppable and nobody could beat us, we'd maintain this level for four or five years...

"I don't know what will happen in the future, we'll prepare as well as we can to close this gap. Liverpool reduced the gap from 25 points two seasons ago, now the other teams have to do it."

When asked what has changed for City, and if his players' motivation has dipped following their domestic treble success last season, the Spaniard said: "I don't think so, the players want it, try to be aggressive and score. They're trying...

"I think we're a very good team, I like the way we play this season, we cannot deny the gap is big, we didn't expect to be 22 points behind, but it's the reality, we have to accept it and learn from it."

The champions may be a long way behind Liverpool (73 points) but despite the title being nearly out of their grasp, Guardiola's men know they must not let three points slip by against a relegation-threatened side tomorrow.

City have beaten West Ham in their last eight meetings in all competitions, with their last defeat coming in September 2015 when they lost 2-1 at home.

They are also undefeated at the Etihad in their last four Premier League games.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are seeking to get back on track after last week's 3-3 draw at home to Brighton made it six matches in all competitions without a win.

City forward Raheem Sterling will miss the match and could face a race to be fit for their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid at the end of the month after suffering a hamstring injury.

He limped off during last week's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham and Guardiola has confirmed that the injury will sideline the England international "for weeks".

FOLLOW THE LEADERS Liverpool reduced the gap from 25 points two seasons ago, now the other teams have to do it. PEP GUARDIOLA, Manchester City manager, believes the onus is on the Premier League chasing pack to be more competitive. Liverpool ended the 2017-18 season fourth on 75 points, while champions City had 100.

The 25-year-old is one of City's top scorers this season with 20 in all competitions and has missed only two league matches this campaign as an unused substitute.

City will also be without their suspended defender Oleksandr Zinchenko after he was sent off against Tottenham.

West Ham will miss Jack Wilshere as he is still recovering from a groin problem, while Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson are also on the sidelines.

Guardiola also dismissed rumours that he could be reunited with Barcelona ace Lionel Messi at City, following the Argentinian's outburst against Barca's sporting director Eric Abidal for undermining the efforts of the players.

The forward has a clause in his contract, which ends next year, that allows him to leave for free at the end of this season.

"He's a player from Barcelona. He will stay there, that is my wish, I'm not going to talk about players from other clubs," Guardiola said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, Monday, 12.30am