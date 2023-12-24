Pellegrini and Lukaku fire Roma to 2-0 win over nine-man Napoli

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Romelu Lukaku scored to give AS Roma a 2-0 home win over Napoli in Serie A on Saturday as Matteo Politano and Victor Osimhen were sent off for the visitors.

The opening goal of a nervy game came in the 76th minute when Pellegrini, only on the pitch five minutes, hit a half-volley on the turn into the top corner.

Champions Napoli were already down to 10 men after Politano was sent off in the 66th minute for kicking out at Nicola Zalewski when the Roma player pulled him back by his jersey.

Osimhen picked up a second yellow card in the 86th minute, and Napoli had goalkeeper Alex Meret to thank for keeping the score at 1-0 before Lukaku wrapped up the win in the 96th minute with Napoli chasing a late equaliser.

Roma moved up to sixth place on 28 points, one ahead of Napoli who dropped to seventh. REUTERS