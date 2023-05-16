Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil

SANTOS, BRAZIL – It is a final resting place fit for “The King”: six months after the death of the man widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, Brazil opened Pele’s gilded, football-turfed tomb to the public on Monday.

Pele, who died on December 29, 2022, at age 82 after a battle with cancer, was laid to rest at the Ecumenical Memorial Cemetery in Santos, Brazil. It is a high-rise, 14-story mausoleum that holds the Guinness world record for the tallest cemetery on Earth.

Fans were greeted by two life-size golden statues of the player nicknamed “O Rei” – The King – whose remains rest inside a large golden vault displayed in the middle of a 200 sq m room carpeted in artificial turf.

“It surpassed my expectations. It’s a really beautiful place,” said Ronaldo Rodrigues, 44, a businessman who was first in line to visit the tomb, along with his wife.

“I hope lots of tourists will come visit and get to know a little about Pele’s story, what he represented for Santos, Brazil and the entire world.”

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

He scored a world record 1,281 goals during his more than two-decade career with Santos (1956-74), the New York Cosmos (1975-77) and the Brazilian national team.

In tears, Pele’s son Edinho told reporters who flocked to the southeastern port city that the family was still struggling to cope with their loss.