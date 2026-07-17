Pele's 1958 World Cup final shirt sells for $4.9 million

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July 16 - The shirt worn by Brazil great Pele when he scored twice in the 1958 World Cup final has sold for $4.9 million at auction, becoming the most valuable piece of memorabilia linked to the football legend, Sotheby's said on Thursday.

• The number 10 shirt, worn by the then 17-year-old as Brazil beat hosts Sweden 5-2 in Stockholm to win their first world title, attracted 10 bids from more than five bidders, the auction house said.

• The sale made it the second-most expensive football shirt sold at auction, behind the $9.3 million paid in 2022 for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his "Hand of God" goal for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup.

• Pele, who died in 2022 aged 82, scored twice in the 1958 showpiece and remains the youngest player to score in a World Cup final.

• The shirt had previously sold at auction in 2004 for 70,505 pounds ($105,600), according to Sotheby's. REUTERS