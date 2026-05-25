Passport theft delays Abdulhamid as Saudis head to U.S

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May 25 - Saudi Arabia defender Saud Abdulhamid will arrive late to the national team's camp ahead of the World Cup after his passport was stolen during a break-in in Amsterdam, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation said on Monday.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation wishes to provide an official update regarding Saud Abdulhamid's delayed arrival at the national team's training camp as preparations continue for the final phase ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026," SAFF said in a statement.

"The player was unable to travel to Riyadh today as scheduled after his private vehicle was broken into in Amsterdam, where he was with his family for his wedding ceremony. The incident resulted in the loss of personal belongings, including his passport."

SAFF said it was working with authorities to resolve the issue.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation is coordinating with the Ministry of Sport to follow up on the investigation and is also working with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands to issue the necessary documents to enable the player to join the squad," the statement added.

Abdulhamid, who plays for French side RC Lens on loan from Italy's AS Roma, has been named in newly appointed coach Georgios Donis's 30-man preliminary squad.

The Saudi national team have travelled to the United States for training camps in New York and Texas, where they will fine-tune their preparations with friendlies against Ecuador, Puerto Rico and Senegal.

Saudi Arabia will compete in Group H at the World Cup alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde. REUTERS