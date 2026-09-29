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Parma appoint former striker Gilardino as manager

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Pisa SC v Inter Milan - Arena Garibaldi Stadio Romeo Anconetani, Pisa, Italy - November 30, 2025 Pisa SC coach Alberto Gilardino before the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Pisa SC v Inter Milan - Arena Garibaldi Stadio Romeo Anconetani, Pisa, Italy - November 30, 2025 Pisa SC coach Alberto Gilardino before the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

Sept 29 - Parma have appointed their former player Alberto Gilardino as manager, the Serie A side said on Tuesday, with the 44-year-old replacing Carlos Cuesta who parted ways with the club on Sunday.

• Gilardino signed a contract until the end of this season, with a club option to extend for a further two seasons.

• The former World Cup winner with Italy spent three seasons at Parma where his career took off, scoring 50 goals in 96 Serie A appearances.

• Gilardino, who also played with AC Milan and Fiorentina, has managed Siena, Genoa and Pisa.

• He took charge of promoted side Pisa last season, but was sacked after one win in 23 league games.

• Cuesta left Parma after discussions with the club, who said that 'the conditions no longer existed between the parties to continue the professional relationship, particularly concerning the development of the sporting project'.

• Parma have one win in their opening five league games this season and Gilardino's first game in charge will be an away trip to face champions Inter Milan. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.