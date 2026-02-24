Straitstimes.com header logo

Paris St Germain's Hakimi to face trial for rape

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Atalanta - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 17, 2025 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 24 - Moroccan soccer player Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in a social media post on Tuesday. He denies the allegation.

"Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it's false," Hakimi said in a post on X. "This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

The Nanterre prosecutor's office had opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against him.

The prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday that Hakimi's case had been sent to trial.

Paris St Germain will face Monaco in Wednesday's return leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff tie.

Hakimi was in the initial squad list published last Tuesday. REUTERS

