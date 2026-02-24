Paris St Germain's Hakimi to face trial for rape

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PARIS, Feb 24 - Moroccan soccer player Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in a social media post on Tuesday. He denies the allegation.

"Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it's false," Hakimi said in a post on X. "This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

The Nanterre prosecutor's office had opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against him.

The prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday that Hakimi's case had been sent to trial.

Paris St Germain will face Monaco in Wednesday's return leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff tie.

Hakimi was in the initial squad list published last Tuesday. REUTERS