Paris St-Germain coach Christophe Galtier under arrest over racist comments, says Nice prosecutor

Christophe Galtier's problems have grown, as he was already likely to be sacked after the club's underwhelming performance last season. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
32 min ago
Published
43 min ago

PARIS – Paris-Saint Germain coach Christophe Galtier is under arrest for questioning along with his son as part of a probe into alleged discrimination, the Nice prosecutor told AFP on Friday.

The move follows an investigation launched in April, following claims he made racist and Islamophobic remarks about players when he coached Nice in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

Galtier is set to be fired by the Qatari owners of PSG after a largely underwhelming season in which PSG suffered 10 defeats in all competitions in the 2022-23 season, exiting the Champions League, the team’s main objective, in the last 16.

While they won their second-straight Ligue 1 crown and an 11th overall, they pipped Lens by only one point. AFP

More On This Topic
Neymar hit with new fine over project at Brazil mansion
Lionel Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top