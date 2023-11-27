Paris Saint-Germain are now a football team, says David Ginola ahead of Newcastle match

LONDON – Former France winger and 1998/99 Premier League Player of the Year David Ginola warned Newcastle United that Paris Saint-Germain have learnt their lessons from the 4-1 humbling on Tyneside in October.
Since that resounding result, the Magpies have lost back-to-back games against Borussia Dortmund and slipped to the bottom of Group F on four points. PSG are second on six points.
The former PSG and Newcastle player told The Chronicle ahead of the clash in Paris on Nov 28: “The Parisians know this Newcastle team. They know how they play, they’re a hardworking team and it was complicated in the first leg.
“But technically, Paris Saint-Germain have what it takes to beat Newcastle. Now we need the fans to be there...
“It’s important for Paris to win against Newcastle, even though that’s difficult for me to say as I also played there.
“I think Paris have the weapons, now a football club is a team, they have a public, staff, and people who gravitate to the club.”
Newcastle must avoid defeat in the French capital to have any chance of reaching the last 16.
An injury crisis has taken its toll, despite the club being backed by the riches of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
The club’s one marquee summer signing, Sandro Tonali, has been slapped with a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules during his time with AC Milan.
Harvey Barnes has spent most of the campaign out injured since his switch from Leicester City, while young fullbacks Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento have been pressed into action only in recent weeks due to injuries to others.
The decision to be more conservative in the transfer market is now coming back to bite, even if Newcastle showed remarkable resolve to thrash Chelsea 4-1 on Nov 25 without 13 first-team players.
Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff are among the other key players likely to miss out again at the Parc des Princes.
“You look at the players who were missing and that was a giant performance from the players we have fit,” said Howe, after Chelsea were swept aside at St James’ Park.
However, the fear for Howe is that his depleted squad have already emptied the tank ahead of facing a PSG side led by Kylian Mbappe with revenge and a place in the last 16 in their sights.
Howe needed to name three goalkeepers and a number of teenagers just to fill his bench at the weekend.
The demolition of the French champions in their first home Champions League match for two decades appeared a statement of intent from a coming power of European football.
Newcastle are aiming to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City as a state-backed project that can go on to dominate English football and conquer Europe.
But Howe is not yet working with a squad filled with superstars built to compete with the Champions League elite.
The likes of captain Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Longstaff, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron were part of a side fighting relegation when Howe took over just two years ago.
PSG have shed some of their own superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar, but they still have a far deeper squad than Newcastle.
But coach Luis Enrique remains wary of the Magpies, saying: “Their physical data is always at this level. They are always very strong physically and they put pressure on the opposition...
“Tomorrow’s match could be decisive... We need a stadium and a crowd that are more passionate than usual.
“We’re going to play it like a final.”
Reigning champions City, meanwhile, face RB Leipzig at home the same day, a tie they won 7-0 last season.
Defender Josko Gvardiol was on the wrong end of that result before his big-money move to City in the summer.
Asked about that result, the Croatian defender said: “I would like to forget about it! I remember I woke up and it was sunshine and after 30 minutes was raining. It was a mess.
“During the game, we conceded seven goals and after the game nobody talked with anyone. It’s football, we lost against the winners.”
Both teams have booked their last-16 spots from Group G, with City winning 3-1 in the reverse fixture in Germany in October. AFP