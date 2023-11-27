Paris Saint-Germain are now a football team, says David Ginola ahead of Newcastle match

LONDON – Former France winger and 1998/99 Premier League Player of the Year David Ginola warned Newcastle United that Paris Saint-Germain have learnt their lessons from the 4-1 humbling on Tyneside in October.

Since that resounding result, the Magpies have lost back-to-back games against Borussia Dortmund and slipped to the bottom of Group F on four points. PSG are second on six points.

The former PSG and Newcastle player told The Chronicle ahead of the clash in Paris on Nov 28: “The Parisians know this Newcastle team. They know how they play, they’re a hardworking team and it was complicated in the first leg.

“But technically, Paris Saint-Germain have what it takes to beat Newcastle. Now we need the fans to be there...

“It’s important for Paris to win against Newcastle, even though that’s difficult for me to say as I also played there.

“I think Paris have the weapons, now a football club is a team, they have a public, staff, and people who gravitate to the club.”

Newcastle must avoid defeat in the French capital to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

An injury crisis has taken its toll, despite the club being backed by the riches of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The club’s one marquee summer signing, Sandro Tonali, has been slapped with a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules during his time with AC Milan.

Harvey Barnes has spent most of the campaign out injured since his switch from Leicester City, while young fullbacks Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento have been pressed into action only in recent weeks due to injuries to others.

The decision to be more conservative in the transfer market is now coming back to bite, even if Newcastle showed remarkable resolve to thrash Chelsea 4-1 on Nov 25 without 13 first-team players.

Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff are among the other key players likely to miss out again at the Parc des Princes.

“You look at the players who were missing and that was a giant performance from the players we have fit,” said Howe, after Chelsea were swept aside at St James’ Park.

However, the fear for Howe is that his depleted squad have already emptied the tank ahead of facing a PSG side led by Kylian Mbappe with revenge and a place in the last 16 in their sights.

Howe needed to name three goalkeepers and a number of teenagers just to fill his bench at the weekend.