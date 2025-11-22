Paramount wins UK rights for most Champions League matches from 2027

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Paramount Global logo is seen in this illustration taken December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON - U.S. media company Paramount+ will show the majority of Champions League soccer matches in Britain from 2027 to 2031 after it beat the current main broadcaster TNT Sports in an auction, UC3 said on Friday.

Amazon's Prime Video retained the first pick of Tuesday matches in Britain and two other European markets, said UC3, a joint venture between UEFA and European Football Clubs, which sells the rights for the competition.

TNT Sports, previously known as BT Sport, has shown Champions League matches since the 2015-16 season.

The joint venture between British broadband company BT Group and Warner Bros Discovery Inc said it would still have a strong soccer offer, including English Premier League, as well as an extensive portfolio of other premium sports.

On losing the Champions League rights, it said: "Ultimately we remained committed to the approach that made financial sense for our business, and for our customers." REUTERS