Palmeiras no pushover, Jorginho warns Blues

ABU DHABI • Jorginho may be an Italian international but having been born in Brazil, he knows the merits of Brazilian clubs.

The Blues have already tasted defeat once at this stage - to another Brazilian side in Corinthians - on their first Club World Cup appearance in 2012.

So Jorginho has warned his teammates it would be the "greatest mistake" to underestimate Palmeiras in today's final as they bid to become the third English winners of the trophy after Manchester United's 2008 success and Liverpool two seasons ago.

The midfielder can add another title to an expanding list of trophies in Abu Dhabi.

The European champions are still competing on four fronts - the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League and the League Cup - and can lift their first piece of silverware of the season here.

"We're going to give everything to try and bring this trophy home because it's really important to us," Jorginho said at the pre-match press conference yesterday.

"We have a lot of respect for Palmeiras because it's not by chance they're here. Anything can happen. The greatest mistake would be for us to go out there thinking we're the favourites."

Jorginho spent his entire youth-team career in Italy with Hellas Verona, but things could have turned out differently for him had South American champions Palmeiras not passed up on his signature.

"I had a trial for the team when I was about 12 years old, and I didn't make it," he said. "We're here 18 years later to compete at a Club World Cup, it's crazy but it's also beautiful. Everything happens for a reason, perhaps it was better this way."

Today's final will be the ninth to feature a Brazilian team, four of which they have won - a total second only to the combined seven titles for Spanish giants Real Madrid (four) and Barcelona (three).

While the last eight finals have gone the way of European clubs since Chelsea's defeat 10 years ago, assistant Zsolt Low, who has so far filled in for Covid-hit manager Thomas Tuchel, will treat their opponents with respect.

"That game was a lot of years ago," Low said yesterday. "It's a different club, team and coaching staff now, so it's a different game that we'll see."

The Hungarian is well aware of the significance of the occasion. Since owner Roman Abramovich took over the club 19 years ago, the Blues have won every major football honour, except for the Club World Cup. "If we win this title, then the collection for Chelsea is complete," said Low.

He also hinted Tuchel could yet fly out from London and be in charge against the Copa Libertadores holders.

The German has been isolating since his positive test last week and he is ready to take his place in the dugout should he be cleared of the virus. "We still have 30 hours until the game. If he cannot come, then we are also well prepared," added Low.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE