Palestine ‘fulfil promise’ after historic Asian Cup win

DOHA – Palestine’s captain said that his team had fulfilled “a promise to the Palestinian people” after reaching the Asian Cup knockout rounds for the first time on Jan 23.

The 3-0 victory over Hong Kong was also their first win in the history of the competition and enough to squeeze into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Oday Dabbagh was the hero in Doha with two goals and at the final whistle Palestine’s players and staff celebrated on the pitch, hugging and waving flags.

The United Arab Emirates went through in second place in Group C despite losing 2-1 to group winners Iran.

Palestine’s victory came against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, with players and staff having lost loved ones in the conflict.

Captain Musab Al-Battat said that his men had made good on their promise to the Palestinian people.

“I would like to thank all those who supported us,” he said. “We managed to put a smile on the faces of those who follow us... inside or outside Palestine.

“We wanted to deliver a message to the world that we have a right to participate in every major football tournament, and not just for the sake of participation, but to show our skills. We deserve to be here.”

A pre-match moment’s silence was overrun by shouts of “Free Palestine”.