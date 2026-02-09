Palace snap nine-game winless run by beating Brighton

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BRIGHTON, England, Feb 8 - Crystal Palace ended a nine-game winless run in the Premier League in the best manner possible as they beat rivals Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 away on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal on the south coast, ending an hour of tedium when he lifted a shot over Bart Verbruggen to break the deadlock.

It was Palace's first effort on target.

Victory eased Palace's relegation worries as they leap-frogged Brighton into 13th place with 32 points, nine points above the drop zone.

"It was a relief. We can talk and analyse but you can never replace a win," Palace manager Oliver Glasner said.

"We deserved it at the end, we couldn't expect to play our best football but we were very compact and aggressive.

"Everyone did their job." REUTERS