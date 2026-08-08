Crystal Palace sign Japan defender Tomiyasu after trial period

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The 27-year-old returns to England after spending half a season with Ajax Amsterdam, having left Arsenal by mutual agreement in July 2025.

Crystal Palace have signed Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu following a successful trial period, the Premier League club said on Aug 7.

The 27-year-old returns to England after spending half a season with Ajax Amsterdam, having left Arsenal by mutual agreement in July 2025.

He spent four years at Arsenal after joining from Bologna in 2021, but his time in north London was disrupted by a series of knee and calf injuries.

Tomiyasu was part of Japan’s squad at the recently concluded World Cup, where they were knocked out by Brazil in the round of 32.

He has been training with Palace lately and now officially joins his Samurai Blue teammate Daichi Kamada in south London.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Tomiyasu said. “This club is in a good moment – it won three titles in two seasons, including the Community Shield. I wanted to be in a competitive environment. Here is the place that I wanted to be.

“I played with him (Kamada) when I was 19, when we were in Belgium (at Sint-Truiden). We’ve been playing with the national team as well. So I know his character, his quality on the pitch.”

Tomiyasu is new Palace manager Pierre Sage’s second signing of the close season, following the arrival of Spanish defender Oscar Mingueza.

“Takehiro has experience at the highest level of European and international football,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement.

“We are delighted to welcome a player of his calibre to the club and believe he will prove to be a great addition to the squad.”

Palace did not disclose the length of his contract.

The Eagles have enjoyed a golden spell over the past two seasons, winning the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Conference League under former manager Oliver Glasner.

They begin the new Premier League campaign on Aug 22. REUTERS, KYODO NEWS