Palace extend winless streak with 1-1 draw at 10-man Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 1, 2026 Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb 1 - Nottingham Forest were reduced to 10 men and conceded a penalty to Crystal Palace, but the visitors were still left frustrated after Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw that extended their winless streak to 12 matches in all competitions.

Relegation-threatened Forest, 17th in the standings, led after five minutes as Morgan Gibbs-White netted from close range when Palace defenders failed to clear Ola Aina's long throw.

Palace pushed for the equaliser and their sustained pressure paid off late in the first half, when Jefferson Lerma's header beat the goalkeeper but Forest defender Neco Williams used his hand to keep it out, leading to a straight red card.

Ismaila Sarr converted the resulting penalty and Palace looked to exploit their numerical advantage after the break. However, they did not take their chances as Will Hughes shot over the bar early in the second half and Brennan Johnson headed wide from a cross after the hour mark.

Christantus Uche also shot wide in the 71st minute as Palace, who had 66% of the possession and more shots, had to settle for a draw.

Forest, unbeaten in their last four league games, moved six points clear of the relegation zone, staying three points below Palace. REUTERS