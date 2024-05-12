Palace climb past Wolves with their fifth win in six games

May 12, 2024, 12:27 AM
May 12, 2024

WOLVERHAMPTON, England - Strikes from Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze earned Crystal Palace a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the London club securing their fifth victory in six Premier League games.

Oliver Glasner's team climbed past Wolves into 12th in the table. Both teams have 46 points with one game remaining with the Eagles leading on goal difference.

Palace dominated from kick-off and Olise got them on the scoreboard in the 26th minute when he got the ball just outside the corner of the box, took a couple of touches and then curled into the far bottom corner from about 20 yards out.

Two minutes later, Mateta tapped into the empty net after Nathaniel Clyne fired a shot off the post.

Wolves were better after the break and Matheus Cunha pulled one back in the 66th minute, firing home after a pretty passing move in the box. But Palace extinguished any hope for a home side comeback when Eze took a pass from Olise and went around keeper Dan Bentley to slot into a near-empty net.

Palace were reduced to 10 men when Naouirou Ahamada was sent off for a reckless foul in the 85th minute. REUTERS

